Darren Royle reveals Wigan Athletic's January blueprint

Darren Royle says Wigan Athletic are 'constantly looking' at potential January recruits, at the halfway mark of the transfer window.

But the executive chairman will not be tempted to reach for the panic button, despite the club lying second bottom of the Championship.

Latics have already brought in Everton midfielder Kieron Dowell on loan for the rest of the season.

And Sheffield Wednesday forward Jordan Rhodes has also been strongly linked with a loan move.

It promises to be a busy second half of the window, with Cardiff mulling over whether to come back with an improved offer for Wales international striker Kieffer Moore, having seen a bid in the region of £2.3million turned down last week.

Latics have already lost a couple of bodies from the squad this month, with forward Bright Enobakhare and defender Charlie Mulgrew returning to Wolves and Blackburn respectively halfway through their season-long loan deals.

And Royle is braced for some activity between now and 11pm on January 31.

"We're constantly looking at ways of strengthening the squad, we'll have to wait and see," he told the Wigan Post.

"It's no surprise there's potential interest in some of our players - that happens in January, and also in the summer.

"As we saw in the last hour of the last day of the January window last January, things can change quite dramatically.

"Paul (Cook) has been quite vocal about not bringing players in for the sake of it.

"And the one thing we have got out there on the turf is a really cohesive group of lads who are working really hard and are very honest.

"I can't think of any times this year when we've been under par in terms of effort.

"Yes, we've been well beaten on a couple of occasions, and the fans will realise that.

"Brentford, for example, was a good lesson, and theirs is a model we're trying to emulate in terms of how they run their club.

"They're near to break even, and it all revolves around excellent recruitment.

"For a club the size of ours, with our finances, that's the kind of sustainable future we are aiming for."