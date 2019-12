Wigan Athletic are fighting to retain their Championship status under Paul Cook. The ultimate question is – will they succeed?

Well, data experts FiveThirtyEight have predicted and calculated the Latics' final league position and points total. Click and scroll through the pages to find out where they rank:

Current points total: 40

Current points total: 42

Current points total: 35

Current points total: 30

Current points total: 32

Current points total: 32

Current points total: 31

Current points total: 29

Current points total: 30