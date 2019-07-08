David Marshall kicks-off Wigan Athletic's summer recruitment!

Wigan Athletic have confirmed the signing of Scotland international goalkeeper David Marshall on a two-year deal.

The 34-year-old parted company with Hull City this summer after three seasons with the Tigers,one of which was in the Premier League.

Marshall had previously won promotion to the top flight with Cardiff City, for whom he played 291 times over seven seasons.

He was even named Player of the Year award in the Bluebirds’ 2013-14 Premier League campaign.

Marshall brings a wealth of Championship experience, having played 10 of his 12 seasons in England in the second tier, after beginning his career with Celtic