Deadline day latest: Wigan Athletic prepared for ins and outs

Leonardo Da Silva Lopes looks like being the first mover and shaker at Wigan Athletic on deadline day after Hull City agreed a fee for his services.

The 20-year-old has travelled up to Humberside to complete his medical and put pen to paper on a three-year deal ahead of the 5pm deadline.

Da Silva Lopes joined Latics last summer from Peterborough for a rumoured seven-figure sum.

But he struggled to break into the first-team fold, and spent the second half of last term on loan at Gillingham.

In terms of incomings, Latics are understood to be closing in on the capture of Leeds United defender Tom Pearce.

The 21-year-old, who hails from Ormskirk, was expected to join Championship rivals Barnsley.

But Latics have jumped to the head of the queue for the defender, who joined Leeds in 2014 after being released by Everton as a 16-year-old.

Pearce, who has represented England at Under-20 and Under-21 level, spent the second half of last term on loan with League One Scunthorpe.

He would provide competition at Latics for Antonee Robinson, who was a team-mate throughout the Everton youth ranks