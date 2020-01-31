Deadline day live: What Wigan Athletic fans can expect to see

Wigan Athletic are usually one of the busiest clubs in the land on deadline day - but this one promises to be one of the quietest on record.



The major line is Antonee Robinson's imminent move to Italian giants AC Milan, for a fee of £6million.​

Robinson is in Italy discussing personal terms and conducting his medical, having been given the green light after a third bid was accepted on Thursday night.

"The clubs have agreed terms, a fee has been accepted and Antonee is off to Milan to do his medical and discuss personal terms," revealed Latics boss Paul Cook on Friday morning.

"We're absolutely delighted for the kid, he's an absolute diamond of a young man."

Robinson would become the fourth departure of the month at the DW Stadium.

Forward Bright Enobakhare and defender Charlie Mulgrew have returned to Wolves and Blackburn respectively after spells on loan, while striker Devante Cole has also been offloaded to Doncaster.

As far as 'ins' are concerned, only Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell has arrived, on loan for the rest of the season.

However, he damaged an ankle in the midweek win over Sheffield Wednesday and will be sidelined for a month.

Latics' most pressing area for potential arrivals would obviously be defence, with centre-back Danny Fox having also been ruled out for the rest of the season.

A centre-back or left-back would be their top priority, although they have a ready-made replacement for Robinson in Tom Pearce, who joined from Leeds last summer but has only recently returned to full fitness.

There could also be a potential swap deal on the cards involving Josh Windass and Sheffield Wednesday forward Jordan Rhodes.

It also remains to be seen whether Cardiff City come back in for striker Kieffer Moore, having had a £2.3million offer rejected earlier this month.

The transfer window slams shut at 11pm.