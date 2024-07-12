Defender joins Major League Soccer outfit CF Montreal following Wigan Athletic release

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom Pearce is off for a new adventure Stateside after joining Major League Soccer outfit CF Montreal following his release from Wigan Athletic.

The 26-year-old, who spent five years with Latics, having joined from Leeds United in the summer of 2019, has signed a two-and-a-half year deal, with an option for a further 12 months.

CF Montreal - formerly known as Montreal Impact - are currently 11th of 15 clubs in the Eastern Conference after 22 matches.

But they’re only one point off the play-offs, with a dozen matches of the regular season remaining.

Their former managers include Jesse Marsch, who went on to boss Leeds in the Premier League, and Arsenal and French icon Thierry Henry, who was in charge between 2019-21.

Among Pearce's new team-mates is former Southampton and Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama, who is vice-captain and a 'designated player'.

“We're delighted to add Tom to our squad," said Gabriel Gervais, the club's President and CEO. “He brings us depth at the left-back position, and his versatility also allows him to play on the left side of a back three.

"He has strong physical abilities as well as technical qualities in possession that will enable him to fit in well with our team's style of play. Tom is motivated to join the club and help us achieve our objectives."

Pearce made 105 appearances during his time with Latics, contributing one goal and 20 assists, and won a League One title winners' medal in 2021-22.

He also represented England at Under-20 and Under-21 levels, playing 10 games in 2018 and 2019.