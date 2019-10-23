Derby County 1 Wigan Athletic 0

Wigan Athletic somehow contrived to crash to yet another defeat on the road at Derby County, dominating the majority of the encounter at Pride Park before losing to a stoppage-time winner.

Looking for only their second away win in 14 months, Latics settled into their stride from the off, and asked most of the questions in the final third.

Latics goalkeeper David Marshall denied Tom Lawrence in the opening exchanges, but that was about it as far as the Scotland international's work was concerned.

At the other end, Joe Williams had a decent effort clawed away by Kelle Roos, before Gavin Massey fired inches wide of the post.

In the 15 minutes after half-time, Latics had FIVE chances to go in front, only to squander them all.

Wales international Kieffer Moore headed wide, before being denied by a Curtis Davies block.

Williams then fired at the goalkeeper, as did Jamal Lowe, before Massey again shot just wide of the upright.

Latics suffered a big blow when Charlie Mulgrew had to go off injured, to be replaced by Cedric Kipre.

But still the visitors made all the running, with Williams feeding Lowe, whose low shot was well saved by the goalkeeper.

There was to be one final sting in the tail, but unfortunately it was at the wrong end.

Graeme Shinne - who was strongly linked with a move to Latics over the summer, before joining Derby - took a lay-off from Chris Martin in his stride before lashing into the top corner from 20 yards.