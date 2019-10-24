Derby County 1 Wigan Athletic 0: How fans reacted on social media

Here is a selection of fans’ reaction on social media after Wigan Athletic were cruelly defeated at the death by Derby County on Wednesday night...

@RadishBrain: “Players gave everything, shame the manager let them down with poor substitutions. After the win against Forrest even a point here would have been a good step in gaining confidence. Players will be rock bottom after that, Williams looked to be in tears! #wafc.”

@_ajm15: “Actually gutted for the players and all, didn't deserve that. Just wish we took even one in three of our big chances. The Naismith sub was baffling to say the least #wafc.”

@KevAbbott: “1st hour we were all over them. Williams was class. Everyone had a job and doing it well. Then came the subs. Mulgrew off. Half hour left. Could have introduced Windass & Geldhart. But lacking this confidence and suffered. But for the majority. We were the better side. #wafc”

@HarrisonTither: “Need to take positives from that. Played really well. Need more cutting edge up top! Gutted! #wafc.”

@KENIRLRN: “He’s bulletproof old Cooky. I can’t think of any other club that would keep a manager with an away record like ours #wafc.”

@mattlatics: “Thought the whole team played very well this evening but we're crying out for a goalscorer. Williams or Robinson MOTM for me #wafc.”

@sprinfieldblue: “Latics played well tonight we just didn’t take our chances. A draw would have been a fair result, but to concede in added time is a sickener. #wafc.”

@Laticpot1: “People really blaming Cook for this result? Solid defensively andwe had chances throughout and a bit of calmness under pressure from Low, Massey and Moore and we'd be out of sight. Keep like this the wins will come. Morsy, McLeod and Williams need to start.They're superb #WAFC.”

@carldean987: “im sick of managers saying we need to take the positives out of the game , but we really need too. Last night was really positive and we should be taking home 3 points. Keep it up lads and we will be fine. Up the tics #wafc”

@brentnyr: “What some fans dont understand- It isn't just about last night- It isn’t just about this season- It's about the last 30 game away !!!!!. ‘Cant blame cook for poor finishing"- Ur right but we can blame him the away record in the championship.”

@SteFromWigan: “Thought that was a belting performance from #wafc, the gods of football current just seem to hate us!”

@tomprescott94: “The frustrating thing about last night was we actually played really well and should of been at least 3-0 up by the hour mark. Poor finishing cost us, no coincidence we’re the 2nd lowest scorers in EFL. #wafc.”