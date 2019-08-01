Dujon Sterling admits Reece James' success was a factor in him choosing Wigan Athletic

Chelsea full-back Dujon Sterling admits Reece James’ success last season helped tip the scales in Latics’ favour.

Several clubs were interested in Sterling, who became Latics’ fifth signing of the summer after he joined on a season-long loan from Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

The 19-year-old is eager to continue his development after hearing positive things about boss Paul Cook and seeing how well James did at the club last season.

“Obviously I saw what Reece James did here last season, so I think Wigan is the right place for me to come and show off my qualities," he said.

“I heard really good things about the gaffer here and he loves giving young players opportunities. I just want to learn from him and hopefully he can make me a better player.

Sterling enjoyed a successful loan spell at League One side Coventry City last term, which saw the young full-back figure 38 times.

The 19-year-old caught the eye of several other Championships clubs, before opting to follow in James’ footsteps at the DW Stadium.

Sterling admitted that his maiden season in senior football at Coventry helped him grow as a player, and that he’s excited to make the leap to the Championship.

“Learning about men's football in general was a big thing for me at Coventry last season.” he told the club's website.

“It's the real game. In Academy football you're given more time to pass, pass, pass, but when I went to Coventry I had to learn the hard way.

“I made a few mistakes, but I bounced back to be one of the first names on the team sheet, so I feel like I did something right there.

“The big stadiums and big crowds, they're things I like about the Championship. It's a great opportunity for me to express myself."