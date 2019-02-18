EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey to step down at the end of the season

Shaun Harvey will leave his position as chief executive of the EFL at the end of the season, the organisation has announced.

Harvey will end a five-and-a-half-year reign after the EFL play-offs have been completed in May.

He said in a statement: "Having joined the EFL as CEO in October 2013, I am proud of what we have achieved since then, in what have not always been easy circumstances.

"After discussions with the board, we decided that the time is right for the EFL to now move in a different direction having concluded a number of commercial contracts that leave the league in a stable position.

"I am happy to remain as CEO until after the play-offs, in order to conclude a number of outstanding matters that we are currently dealing with, after which I will move on to pastures new and hopefully make a positive difference elsewhere."