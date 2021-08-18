Wigan were looking likely to win the game until the visitors grabbed a late assist in the 91st minute to snatch a point, leaving the Latics bitterly disappointed.

The league fixture was the home side’s third of the season - having won one and lost the other so far.

Leam Richardson was happy with the performance from his team - just not the result that came with it.He said: “With games like that you got to make sure you take your chances. The only thing we’re disappointed with is the result, the way we played and how stuck at it, we probably deserved more.

“If you leave yourself open against the likes of Wycombe then you’re always susceptible, Gareth (Ainsworth) has got them working very well. They’re unbeaten, but I thought our mindset and physical presence was excellent.

"The last two teams to visit our stadium were in the Championship a couple of months ago and have healthy squads who have been together a long time.”

We gathered the best of the League One and Championship rumours below...

1. Championship duo approach Newcastle United for midfielder Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest have reportedly approached Newcastle United about bringing Matty Longstaff in on loan. Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town are also interested. (Northern Echo)

2. Sheffield United chasing Manchester United starlet Sheffield United are reportedly keen on bringing Manchester United's Amad Diallo to the club on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old scored one goal and assisted another in his eight appearances for the Red Devils last season. (talkSPORT)

3. Bolton Wanderers youngster extends contract ahead of loan move 20-year-old Ronan Darcy has signed a one-year contract extension with Bolton Wanderers ahead of his planned loan move to Norway for the next few months. (Club website)

4. Middlesbrough to allow striker to leave amid Turkish interest Neil Warnock has admitted he would allow Chuba Akpom to leave for the right price, with Besiktas tracking the forward. Boro are keen on bringing in another striker this summer. (Hartlepool Mail)