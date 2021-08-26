Wigan progressed to the third round after a thrilling penalty shoot-out victory against rivals Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

The Latics went into the hat for yesterday’s draw and will now face the Black Cats in the week commencing September 20.

Leam Richardson - and a side that contains former Wearsiders Charlie Wyke, Jordan Jones, Max Power and James McClean - will have another chance to beat their opponents whom they lost to on the opening day of the season.

We have gathered the best of today’s Championship and League One rumours...

1. Hull City set to sign Sheffield United striker Hull City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith. The forward has spent the last few seasons out on loan with Bristol Rovers, Rochdale and Swindon Town. (Alan Nixon)

2. Fulham show interest in signing Manchester United defender Fulham are reportedly keen on bringing Manchester United's Phil Jones to Craven Cottage. The centre-back has struggled with injuries and fitness issues in recent years. (90min)

3. Middlesbrough to miss out on Dutch winger French side Stade Reims have reportedly hijacked Middlesbrough's deal for winger Mitchell Van Bergen. The 21-year-old had been on the verge of joining the CHampionship side this summer. (Football Insider)

4. Portsmouth confirm they aren't in the race to sign Wigan Athletic target Pompey have confirmed they aren't in the running to sign Bristol City defender Taylor Moore. Wigan Athletic now face competition from Hearts for the 24-year-old's signature. (Edinburgh Live)