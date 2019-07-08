England junior star commits future to Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic have moved quickly to secure the services of England Under-17 international Jensen Weir to his first professional contract.

The 17-year-old - who became Wigan's youngest ever first-team player in November 2017, at the age of 15 years and 280 days in the Checkatrade Trophy - has signed a two-year deal.

He made his league debut in the penultimate game of last season at Birmingham, and went to Spain recently with the rest of the first-team squad for warm-weather training.

“We are thrilled to have Jensen continue his development here at Wigan Athletic," said chief executive Jonathan Jackson.

“We are very proud to see Jensen and Joe Gelhardt represent Wigan Athletic at international level with England, as we are when we see any of our players step out to represent their country.

“Jensen has great potential, and he will no doubt benefit from working with the first-team throughout pre-season, which is an opportunity he deserves.”

Weir recently represented England at the UEFA Under-17 European Championships in Ireland, along with Latics teammate Gelhardt.

He'd previously captained Scotland at Under-15 level, with father David being a former Tartan skipper.

“This is an immensely proud moment for Jensen and his family, and we are delighted he has the opportunity to build on his excellent progress to date," added Academy chief Gregor Rioch.

“As an Academy, we are equally proud of the development Jensen has made and continues to make.

“Jensen is a fantastic young man, an exciting talent and continues to represent the club well at international level.

“This is just the next step on the journey for Jensen who has been with the academy since he was 10 years old.

"I have no doubt he will continue to keep his standards high to ensure he does everything he can to fulfill his dreams and ambitions.”