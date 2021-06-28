England just favourites to get the better of Germany

Can England go all the way?

It’s 25 years since Euro 96 and there is so much nostalgia for that tournament in which the Three Lions were so close in reaching a first final since 1966.

Paul Gascoigne’s goal against Scotland, Alan Shearer and Teddy Sheringham’s double against the Dutch and Stuart Pearce’s penalty against Spain were huge moments that summer.

The Germans also reminisce fondly over that time too as they won their third Euros with a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic at Wembley. This was the last time Germany have won a European Championship and they’ll be looking to replicate that triumph knowing that the final will yet again be played at Wembley on July 11.

Gareth Southgate’s playing career was defined by that penalty miss against Germany in the semi-finals and this is his chance to exorcise the demons from that night.

He has to decide whether to pick the same eleven that beat the Czech Republic 1-0 or switch to a 3-4-3 and deal with Germany’s wing-backs who were so damaging against Portugal in the group stages.

England are favourites at 13/8 if they win in the 90 minutes. They’ll continue their home advantage by playing their fourth consecutive game in Wembley. Germany are 2/1 but have excellent form at that stadium, unbeaten there since 1975 which is a record they’ll be looking to extend.

England to qualify for the quarter-finals is 5/6 with Germany 11/10 in the same category. England are now behind Italy in the outright odds market to win the competition but are still third favourites at 6/1. Germany are 7/1 which are relatively good odds for a country notorious for making it through to the latter stages of almost every major international tournament.

Harry Kane is 2/1 to score anytime with the whole country hoping he can find his first goal of Euro 2020. Raheem Sterling is England’s top goalscorer and is 27/10 to do the same in this last 16 match.

Bukayo Saka is 4/1 anytime after his superb major tournament debut against the Czechs. Kai Havertz is 3/1 in the same category and scored twice in the group stages for his country. Serge Gnabry has looked dangerous with his movement, skill and speed and is 27/10 over the 90 minutes to open his account in this competition.

Best bets

For England to truly lay to rest those nightmares from the semi-final Euro 96 and win on penalties is 10/1 but that could be too tense a scenario for some. Germany are the same odds and have won two out of the three penalty shootouts they’ve been involved in the history of the Euros. Under 2.5 goals during the 90 minutes seems likely given the magnitude of the game and England’s defensive solidity so far and at 4/5 is of some interest.

Raheem Sterling to score first and England win as a full time result is 22/1 which would follow the pattern of the wins over Croatia and the Czech Republic.