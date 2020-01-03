Everton ace joins Wigan Athletic - at second time of asking

Wigan Athletic have signed Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has spent the first half of the campaign out on loan at Derby, having previously gained Championship experience with both Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United.

Dowell, who was born in Ormskirk, has represented England at every level from Under-16 to Under-21s.

Latics tried to sign him last summer, only to be beaten to the punch by the Rams.

He'll wear the number 30 shirt for Latics, and is eligible to make his debut in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Leicester.

Boss Paul Cook has so far been coy on how active Latics will be this month, playing his cards very close to his chest.

When asked again on Friday morning, during his weekly press conference, Cook said: “I think the 18 months we’ve been in the Championship has given us a good learning curve.

“It’s been very beneficial in terms of wages, contracts, players who’ve come in, loan signings – good and bad.

“Going forward, if we can make good decisions in every market we go into, the reality is it should make us stronger.

“But if we’re not able to bring in players who can help us and make us better, I wouldn’t advocate going into the market.”