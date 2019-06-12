Everton added to Wigan Athletic pre-season programme

Wigan Athletic have confirmed a glamour friendly against Premier League outfit Everton on Wednesday, July 24.

Paul Cook's men will face Marco Silva’s Toffees at the DW Stadium in their penultimate pre-season friendly (7.45pm).

Away fixtures have already been confirmed against Chester (July 6), AFC Fylde (July 9) and Bradford City (July 20), while Latics will also host Burnley on Saturday, July 27.

The players return to training on on June 22, before jetting out for a warm-weather training camp the following day.

Latics may also have away friendlies on Saturday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 16, although this is not guaranteed.