Ex-Manchester United man joins Wigan Athletic

Ben Amos at the DW

Amos had been offered a new deal by fellow League One outfit Charlton, but was persuaded by Leam Richardson to return to his native north west.

“I’m happy to get the deal done and I’m looking forward to what’s to come,” he said.

“I think it is exciting what’s going on at the club. We’ve got almost a blank canvas which is a big luxury for somebody like the gaffer to go out and assemble his own squad.

“Not many clubs will have that opportunity to go and do that, and you can see already that he is building the team how he wants. I think we will be in good shape.

“Leam was really easy to chat with. I met him and his staff and got on well.

"He told me his philosophy with how he wants to play, and what he wants to do, and it was quite straightforward.”

Amos, who has also played for United, Molde, Oldham, Hull, Carlisle and Bolton, kept 17 clean sheets for Charlton last term - including home and away against Latics.