Shaun Maloney managed Wigan Athletic between 2023 and 2025

Former Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney has taken interim charge of Celtic alongside the experienced Martin O’Neill after Brendan Rodgers resigned from his role as the club’s manager.

Rodgers’ second spell at Celtic came to an end after their 3-1 defeat to Hearts on Sunday, which left them eight points adrift of the Edinburgh side in the Scottish Premiership table, with nine games of the season played.

In the wake of Rodgers’ departure from Celtic Park, the club have confirmed the return of former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill alongside former Wigan gaffer Maloney, with the pair to take charge of first-team duties on an interim basis.

A club statement read: “Celtic Football Club can confirm that football manager Brendan Rodgers has today tendered his resignation. It has been accepted by the club and Brendan will leave his role with immediate effect.

“The club appreciates Brendan’s contribution to Celtic during his two very successful periods at the club.

"Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the club and we wish him further success in the future.

“The process to appoint a new permanent manager is underway and the club will update supporters further on this as soon as possible.

“We are pleased that during this interim period former Celtic manager, Martin O’Neill and former Celtic player, Shaun Maloney have agreed to take charge of Celtic first-team matters. Further details will be confirmed shortly.”

O’Neill, 73, guided Celtic to three Scottish Premier League titles, three Scottish Cups and a League Cup during his time in charge between 2000 and 2005, whilst leading them to a UEFA Cup final. The former Republic of Ireland boss returns to management for the first time since 2019, when he was sacked by Nottingham Forest in June that year.

O’Neill will be joined by Maloney, who had two spells as a player with Celtic and was part of Belgium’s coaching staff after hanging up his boots.

The former Scotland international took his first managerial role with Hibs in 2021 but lasted just four months.

Maloney then returned to Wigan, where he had fond memories as a player, in January 2023 as the club’s new manager. He won 42 of his 115 games in charge of Latics before being relieved of his duties in March this year, with Ryan Lowe ultimately taking the reins in the hot seat at the Brick Community Stadium. Maloney returned to Celtic in June as professional player pathway manager, with the aim of developing the progression of players at the club.

Maloney enjoyed two spells at Celtic as a player, making more than 150 appearances for the Hoops, whilst his most memorable spell in England came with Wigan between 2011 and 2015, helping the Latics win the FA Cup in 2013. The 42-year-old also enjoyed spells with Aston Villa and Hull City during his time in England, and he even had a brief stint in the MLS with Chicago Fire in 2015. He won 47 caps for Scotland.

Meanwhile, O’Neill, a Nottingham Forest legend during his playing days, has an extensive managerial CV, spanning almost four decades.

O’Neill and Maloney will lead Celtic in Wednesday night’s match against Falkirk in the club’s next league game.

