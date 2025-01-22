Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson is now the clear bookmakers’ favourite for the managerial vacancy at Bolton Wanderers.

The Trotters parted company with manager Ian Evatt on Wednesday morning, just hours after losing 2-1 to Charlton Athletic at the Toughsheet Stadium.

And Richardson - who played for Bolton between 2000-03, helping the club reach the Premiership in his first season - is now as short as 5/4 with some firms to take over.

Early favourite Steven Schumacher has dropped back, with Ryan Lowe, Rob Edwards, Des Buckingham, Sam Allardyce, Neil Harris are also in the leading group.

Another Latics old-boy, Leighton Baines, is also up there, having recently been joint-interim manager at Everton.

If Bolton do want to bring Richardson back to the club, they may have to act fast.

The 45-year earlier this week emerged as the bookies’ 3/1 favourite for the vacancy at high-flying Wycombe Wanderers.

Richardson was a huge success during his time with Latics – which was his first real role as a No.1 after stepping up from being Paul Cook’s assistant in 2020.

After steering Latics to the greatest of Great Escapes in his first season – with the club in administration for the majority of it – Richardson led the club to the League One title the following season.

The following campaign proved rather more difficult as, after a fine start, Latics dropped down the Championship table like a stone, and Richardson was relieved of his duties in November 2022.

It’s understood Latics old-boys Peter Atherton, Stephen Crainey and Matt Gilks – who had been part of Evatt's backroom staff – have also left the club.

Bolton chairman Sharon Brittan said: “Ian arrived at a challenging time for Bolton and his dedication to rebuilding both on and off the pitch has been commendable. He instilled a renewed sense of professionalism and purpose, and we are grateful for his significant contributions during his four-and-a-half years at the helm.

“He has been a pleasure to work with and I personally thank him for his hard work and passion for this club. He has created a tremendous legacy and will always be remembered for the successes he has brought. We wish him nothing but success in the future. The board are committed to finding the right candidate to lead us forward.”

Evatt added: “I’ve absolutely loved my time here at Bolton. Working with Sharon and Nick (Luckock) has been a pleasure, and I’ve been superbly backed along the way by my team of staff and the players. There comes a point in football when a change needs to happen and the last thing I want is to damage what we have all built together.

“I believe the club is still well placed to achieve its goals this season, and I want to give the board and players the best chance of doing that. I am very grateful for everybody’s support and to be the manager of this wonderful football club has been the greatest honour of my career. To our fans, thank you for the support you have shown me and my staff. Together we have created some very special memories and I will always be a fan.”