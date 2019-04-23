Ex-Wigan Athletic star passes away at 61

Former Wigan Athletic defender Peter Skipper has died at the age of 61.

Skipper enjoyed two spells with Latics during the Springfield Park years towards the tail end of his career.

He made 91 appearances, scoring four goals, between 1992 and 1994, either side of a brief spell at Stafford Rangers, before hanging up his boots.

Hull-born Skipper will be remembered most for his time with his hometown club, for whom he made well over 300 career appearances across two spells.

He also played for Scunthorpe United, Darlington, Oldham Athletic, Walsall and Wrexham.

More recently, he was a member of the matchday hospitality team at Hull.