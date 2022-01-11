Fans invited to nominate local businesses for Wigan Athletic partnership

The DW Stadium

‘By Official Appointment’ is aimed at bringing together local businesses, the club and the supporters.

And all fans taking part will be entered in a prize draw to win a 2022/23 season ticket.

"The #BELIEVE - By Official Appointment (BOA) programme will enable nominated local businesses to become #BELIEVE BOA Partners and to increase their customer footfall and online presence through an exclusive BOA partner ‘Seal of Approval’ and branding package for their business use," read a club statement.

"Becoming a #BELIEVE BOA partner enables more business to be generated, through direct sales and engagement opportunities with the Wigan Athletic supporter base.

"In return, Latics supporters, players and club staff will receive special ‘BOA Partner’ exclusive offers, discounts across a broad range of products and services as well as access to exclusive events and activities.

"Some BOA partners will also be able to engage directly with Wigan Athletic players, management and staff."

The club are targeting is a significant group of elite businesses across different industries who share three important characteristics:

* They are very good at what they do

* They provide exceptional levels of customer service

* They would benefit from a closer relationship with the Wigan Athletic family"

Supporters are asked to nominate up to 10 of their favourite businesses from a selection of over 150 categories before midnight on Sunday, January 16.

‘Officially Appointed’ #BELIEVE BOA Partners will have the opportunity to secure ‘exclusivity’ within their business category (pending location and BOA package).

All funds raised through BOA Partnership (via monthly BOA donations) will further strengthen Wigan Athletic football operations, similar to the #BELIEVE FansFund.