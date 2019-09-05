First of many for Wigan Athletic starlet

Wigan Athletic starlet Kyle Joseph announced his arrival on the international stage in style on Thursday afternoon by bagging his maiden goal for Scotland Under-19s.

The talented striker, who turns 18 next Tuesday, was named on the bench against Japan, who led by the only goal at the interval.

But Joseph made his presence felt after coming on in the second period, with his leveller ensuring a share of the spoils for his country.

Fellow Latics Under-18 team-mate Luke Robinson was named in the starting line-up for the clash, which was played in Spain.

Both will be hoping for inclusion in the return clash against Japan next Monday, September 9.

Joe Gelhardt and Jensen Weir will be hoping for similar success when they turn out for England Under-18s against Australia on Friday.

The Three Lions are also in action against Brazil on Sunday and Korea Republic next Tuesday.

Also scheduled for senior action on Friday are David Marshall and Charlie Mulgrew, with Scotland hosting Russia before they entertain Roberto Martinez’s Belgium on Monday.

And Kieffer Moore is hoping to make his Wales debut as Ryan Giggs’ side take on Azerbaijan at the Cardiff City Stadium, before hosting Belarus on Monday.

Wigan’s international contingent is completed by goalkeeper Bobby Jones, who has been away with the Republic of Ireland Under-19s for a training camp.

Meanwhile, Latics’ Under-23s have been pitted against Liverpool, Sunderland and Huddersfield Town or Oxford United in the group stage of this season’s Premier League Cup.

Nick Chadwick’s side will face each of their opponents home and away, with two teams progressing to the knockout round.