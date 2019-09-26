Fitness boost for Wigan Athletic trio!

Paul Cook has reported a triple injury boost ahead of Wigan Athletic's trip to Championship high-flyers Fulham.

Anthony Pilkington, Josh Windass and Gary Roberts have made only three appearances between them this term because of respective injuries.

But all three have rejoined the first-team group at Euxton, and may even travel down to the capital with the rest of the squad for the clash at Craven Cottage.

While it would be a major surprise to see any of them included in the 18, Cook says just having them around has given everyone a lift.

"It's very good news for the supporters - Anthony, Josh and Gary are all back on the grass with the first team," the Latics boss acknowleged.

"As we speak, there's only young Tom Pearce who's still out injured, which is great credit to the medical staff.

"Possibly this weekend will come a bit fast for those lads, they've only been back a day or so.

"But they may travel down with us, it's something we're still debating.

"And it's great to have them back. They'll be going full tilt over the next few days."

The return of the trio will hugely increase Cook's options in the forward line, with Gavin Massey, Jamal Lowe and Michael Jacobs having been automatic choices for much of the campaign.

"Part of the thinking behind Jamal coming in was to have him competing with Anthony Pilkington, Gavin Massey and Michael Jacobs for the wide roles," explained Cook.

"You then have four quality wide players who can share that load.

"Unfortunately, this season, we haven't been able to enjoy that luxury.

"Hopefully in the next few weeks we'll move closer towards that, as the injured players get reintegrated into the team.

"As far as the No.10 shirt goes, you're looking at Josh Windass, Joe Gelhardt and possibly Lee Evans to provide that option.

"We're just showing signs of getting closer to the plans of pre-season, it's starting to bear fruit."