Fitness update from Wigan Athletic chief

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook has been boosted by the return to full fitness of Wales international midfielder Lee Evans, to increase competition in the centre of midfield.

Evans hasn’t started for Latics since the 2-0 defeat at Fulham on September 27 after being cut down by a calf problem in training.

But he’s back on the grass at Euxton – and is aiming for a recall against Swansea City on Saturday lunchtime.

The news on centre-back Charlie Mulgrew – who damaged a hamstring at Derby last Wednesday – is less positive, with the on-loan Blackburn man odds against facing the Swans.

And boss Cook also provided an update on Josh Windass, who was left out of the squad for Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Bristol City.

“Lee will be back training with the boys on Tuesday, back on the training ground,” revealed the Latics manager.

“I don’t think Charlie makes next weekend, but we are getting one or two bodies back.

“Josh has just been having a calf problem for a little while, and you’ve got to be careful because these games are coming thick and fast.

“We left Michael Jacobs out recently because of that, and we’re doing a little bit of squad rotation that can work in our favour.”

Cook has also delivered a positive fitness report on Joe Williams, who was brought off after 72 minutes at Ashton Gate just moments after being on the receiving end of a hefty challenge.

“Joe’s just so tired at the moment, he’s working so hard,” acknowledged Cook.

“He did 12.5km on Wednesday at Derby, and he’s been nursing a groin strain for a couple of weeks as well.

“It’s so important that we manage Joe as well as we can, because he’s been magnificent for us in recent weeks – he’s playing so well.”