Five reasons for optimism heading into 2020

Wigan Athletic kick off the New Year rooted to the bottom of the Championship after 13 matches without a win. However, Paul Cook's men head to Birmingham on Wednesday only one point adrift of safety, and Paul Kendrick finds five causes for the glasses to be half-full heading into 2020.

1 No lasting damage done...yet! Despite an awful first half to the campaign - with the points tally lower than in the relegation seasons of 2014-15 and 2016-17 - Latics are only one point off fourth-bottom. Not that fourth-bottom should represent the be-all and end-all of success. But avoiding the drop has to be seen as the only priority now. And after all that's happened since August, it's still within touching distance.

2 Small margins, etc... Latics have thrown away 24 points from winning positions this season. Yes, you read that right. TWENTY FOUR POINTS. Which would lift them up to the dizzy heights of third spot. Of course, it's a massive negative that Latics have been unable to hold on to so many leads. But it's also a positive of sorts that they've found themselves in that position so often. If they can just find a way of eradicating the late collapses, the points tally should...in theory...start to improve.

3 The case for the defence. Despite the lowly league position, Latics' defensive record isn't all that bad. They've shipped only one goal fewer (37) than eighth-placed Bristol City - and only four in the last five matches since Kal Naismith and Cedric Kipre were paired together at centre-back. Of those four goals, two were from corners, one from a free-kick and one from a throw-in. Latics are not being ripped apart in any way, shape or form. Their defensive shape remains pretty good, and gives them a solid base from which to build. Latics' upturn in performances - if not necessarily results - in the last five matches has not just coincided with the Naismith/Kipre combo. It's also seen the renewal of the engine-room partnership of Sam Morsy and Lee Evans. The duo compliment each other perfectly - the textbook 'good cop, bad cop' routine. Morsy has looked more of a goal threat in the last five games than in the entire rest of the season, while Evans' cool, calm and collected composure on the ball allows the side to play a more fluid style.

4 No ordinary Joe. Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest came despite a jaw-dropping cameo from Joe Gelhardt. The 17-year-old was only on the field for 13 minutes, but had the Forest defence - and crowd - heart in mouth every time he got the ball. Within seconds of coming on, he had been brought down for a penalty that was then missed by Josh Windass. Gelhardt almost laid on a couple of other goals for his team-mates with his trickery down the right, and it's surely now a matter of when - not if - he breaks into the starting XI. And with him on the field, Latics will always have a chance of creating the chances, and scoring the goals, to keep them up.

5 The transfer window. Latics also have a full month to assess what's gone wrong so far, and how they can put that right during January. There may not be much money to spend, given the relative huge £9million outlay last summer. But Paul Cook also has injured players - such as Kieffer Moore, Tom Pearce and Charlie Mulgrew - coming back, and that should help to strengthen his options. Probably the most pressing cause for concern is in a creative role behind the striker. Bright Enobakhare is expected to return to Wolves following an unsuccessful loan spell, which would leave a space on the roster. But another incoming in that area could also hamper Gelhardt's progress, which will also have to be taken into consideration.