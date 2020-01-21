Five-star thriller for Wigan Athletic starlets!

Wigan Athletic's Development Squad enjoyed a thrilling 3-2 victory over a strong Nottingham Forest side at Christopher Park on Tuesday afternoon.



The visitors – who hadn’t lost in the league since August – opened up a two-goal lead inside 25 minutes.

But Latics left-back Tom Pearce curled home a fine free-kick just before the half-hour mark, before a trialist striker levelled the scores on 42 minutes.

And the comeback was complete on the stroke of half-time when Divin Baningime scored what proved to be the winner.

Meanwhile, Latics’ FA Youth Cup fifth-round tie against Birmingham City has been confirmed for Wednesday, February 5 at the Lancashire FA, in Leyland.

Admission is £3 adults and £1 concessions.

Kick-off is 7pm.