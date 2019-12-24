Five things we learned from Blackburn (a)

Paul Kendrick reflects on five talking points from Wigan Athletic's 0-0 draw at Blackburn...

1. Three reasons to be positive! Let's look at the positives first. That's three games on the bounce now where Latics have gone toe to toe with their opponents and probably deserved to win. But after being frustrated against both West Brom and Huddersfield at the DW, Latics were also unable to put Blackburn away, and had to settle for a share of the spoils. If Latics can maintain these performance levels, the results should follow. But where have we heard that before...?

2. Eleven reasons to be negative. Unfortunately, those three draws - however positive - have also seen the winless sequence extend to 11 matches, which represents almost a quarter of the league campaign. The last victory - against Nottingham Forest at the DW on October 20 - seems an awful long time ago. That run has seen Latics slip to the foot of the Championship and, although they moved up a place on Monday night, it's still a desperately disappointing position to be hitting the midway point of the season.

3. The case for the defence. At the beginning of the season, you'd have got long odds on Cedric Kipre and Kal Naismith being the first-choice central defensive partnership at Christmas. But after being thrown together against West Brom - because of injury and suspension - they are now in totally on merit, and the shirts are now theirs to lose. Kipre has come on leaps and bounds in the last fortnight, while the presence of Naismith alongside him allows Latics to play the ball out from the back with an assuredness not always seen this season.

4. Back together for Christmas! It's also impossible to understate how much the midfield partnership of Sam Morsy and Lee Evans has contributed to the recent upturn. The duo first hooked up in the 2017-18 campaign in League One with great success and, having been reunited - and with the Welshman now free from injury - they compliment each other perfectly. Evans' ease on the ball means the side is enjoying far more possession than at any other stage of the campaign. And Morsy has also stepped up a gear, looking more of a goal threat in the last fortnight than at any other stage of his Latics career. With Joe Williams - arguably the player of the season to date - back from injury, Paul Cook has a big decision to make. Or perhaps even a formation tweak to ponder.

5. Fantastic support again. There were plenty of reasons for any Latics fans to duck Monday night...two days before Christmas Day, the wretched away run, miserable record at Ewood, rain in the air, plus the game was live on Sky. That more than 2,000 Wiganers chose to make the effort - admittedly at reduced admission prices - was a huge show of faith from the 12th Man in the stands. That backing was recognised by some of the players in post-game tweets, and it's great to see everyone sticking together and seemingly back on the same page, after one or two unsavoury scenes at the DW last month. Three points on Boxing Day would be a perfect way for the players to repay that support - and for the side to start their kick for home.