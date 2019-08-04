Five things we learned from Cardiff City (h)

Paul Kendrick reflects on five talking points from Wigan Athletic's opening day triumph over Cardiff City...

1 Paul Cook loves the first game of the season! For the third time in a row since taking charge in 2017, Cook saw his Latics side fly out of the blocks with an opening-day win. In fact, that makes it eight games as a boss without defeat for Cook, whose sides have won seven and drawn one since he moved into management. If he could just translate that consistency over a 46-game Championship campaign...

2 Josh Windass has some bottle! There's far more emphasis on Windass this season, with Nick Powell having moved on, and the former Rangers man looks like he can take it in his stride. He overcame the disappointment of seeing a 48th-minute penalty (which he won, incidentally) hit the post to inspire Latics to victory. If his role in Michael Jacobs' equaliser was perhaps fortuitous, his clinical finish that put Latics ahead certainly was not. And the way he ran his blood to water for the 90 minutes set the tempo for the rest of the side to follow.

3 Lee Evans should shoot more! The Welshman admitted after the game his dad had told him to try his luck more when he gets into shooting areas - and what a way to get off the mark for the season. Evans' solitary goal of last term came in the penultimate home game against Preston. But with the shooting ability he has in his locker, Latics need to find a way of getting him into range more often - because the results are there for all to see.

4 Omar Bogle clearly bears a grudge! There seems to be an unwritten rule in the game that players must not be seen to celebrate goals against their former clubs. Well if there was a memo that went out over the off-season, Bogle certainly didn't get it. The big striker took just five minutes to beat his entire tally from open play during his unhappy six-month stay with Latics in 2016-17. Not content with celebrating with the Cardiff fans, he then cupped his ear to the West Stand on his run back to halfway. Penny for his thoughts at full-time.

5 Latics have a new hero - and it's a great big pie! Among the debutants was 'Crusty the Pie', the club's new mascot designed by a couple of local schoolchildren. Not content with making headlines worldwide on Friday - and trending on social media - Crusty also made his mark on his home debut, getting stuck into the away end when Latics scored. Wigan Athletic has never been a club that's taken itself too seriously, and this is another great addition to the family.