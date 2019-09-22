Five things we learned from Charlton Athletic (h)

Paul Kendrick reflects on five talking points from Wigan Athletic's 2-0 victory over Charlton at the DW Stadium...

1 That's more like it! Latics got back to winning ways in style with their first victory since the opening day of the campaign. It was also their best performance since that triumph over Cardiff, with the home side on the front foot right from the off and keeping Charlton at arm's length for the whole 90 minutes. The only sights at goal the Addicks had were in added time, by which time Latics had done more than enough to warrant all three points.

2 Ain't Nobody like Chey Dunkley! The big man was the Latics hero at both ends of the park. His brace of goals make it three in a week - after going 17 months prior to that without one. But just as crucial was his clearance inside the Latics six-yard box at 1-0. The crowd were singing his name non-stop towards the end, and there were no prizes for guessing which song was played first on the public address system at full-time. One of the real unsung heroes of the club deserved his moment in the spotlight.

3 Familiarity doesn't always breed contempt. Paul Cook was able to name the same team for the third match in a row, and it's no surprise that it's brought about a return of five points from two draws and a win. After mixing and matching at the start of the system - and admitting he didn't know what was his best team - the Latics boss seems to have made up his mind (minus the injured Josh Windass and Anthony Pilkington, anyway). And you can see the little partnerships starting to take shape...such as Dunkley and Charlie Mulgrew at the heart of the defence, and...

4 ...Sam Morsy and Joe Williams in the engine room - wow! The two central midfielders provided the platform from which Latics could build, by totally dominating the middle of the park. Williams in particular has put to bed his moment of madness against Leeds, and looks to be the pick of all the summer signings. Just as tenacious in the tackle as his skipper, he's also showed he can pick a pass, and switch play at the drop of a hat. Early days, but this looks a partnership that will get better and better.

5 Home is where the heart is. Successive clean sheets, with seven points picked up from their four games at the DW, it's great to see Latics picking up where they left off. The fantastic home record kept Latics in the Championship last term, and maintaining that fortress will be a huge factor again this time round. Since the start of last season, only four away sides - Derby, Birmingham, Sheffield United and Leeds (twice) - have won at the DW. A record to be more than proud of.