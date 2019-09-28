Five things we learned from Fulham (a)

Paul Kendrick reflects on five talking points from Wigan Athletic's 2-0 defeat against Fulham at Craven Cottage...

1 Rome wasn't built in a day. Latics will have travelled south full of confidence after putting together a three-match unbeaten run. But - and with the greatest respect - Barnsley, Hull and Charlton will all do well to avoid being dragged into the relegation scrap at the end of the year. Fulham, on the other hand, will more than likely be involved in the promotion shake-up. While Latics had made strides forward in recent weeks, there's still a long way to go - and plenty of work to be done - to get them where they want to be. And Paul Cook will be the first to acknowledge that.

2 The Championship is an unforgiving league. One of Paul Cook's favourite sayings - even he admits he's sick of saying it - but it's true. Just look at the Fulham team sheet. Full of Premier League quality, Premier League money and Premier League aspirations. Tom Cairney's match-clinching goal had top flight written all over it, while Aleksandar Mitrovic certainly does not belong in the Championship. With Anthony Knockaert pulling the strings in between, there's three players who wouldn't look out of place on Match of the Day every week. Latics' season will not be judged on nights such as this.

3 David Marshall is a keeper. The Scotland No.1 took time to settle at the DW following his arrival from Hull City over the summer. But surely even the section of the away support at Hull who jeered him, and chanted their support for Jamie Jones, are coming to appreciate his undoubted quality between the sticks. On several occasions at Craven Cottage, Fulham cut through the Latics defence and looked certain to score - only to be thwarted by the big stopper. Paul Cook's unwavering faith in him has certainly been justified.

4 Referees need to referee the game rather than the reputation. Sam Morsy will be the first to admit he's no angel. But how the Latics skipper was the only player to have his name taken in a tasty opening to the game - with numerous tackles flying in - only referee Mr Whitestone will know. On more than one occasion, after Latics were awarded a free-kick, Morsy went over to seemingly ask the official why the yellow card hadn't been brought out again, when it had been so quickly for him. The Egypt international is now just one caution away from a ban, and Latics can ill-afford to be without their leader for even one match. Consistency is all we ask for.

5 Fulham remains one of the top away days. Cracking setting by the Thames, a wonderful, picturesque stadium full of memories and history. There's even a lovely old bloke , who sits just behind the press box, who shouted "YOU DIRTY NORTHERN *******" every single time Latics conceded a free-kick, without fail. Lovely touch. Such a shame then so many Wiganers were prevented from going by the switch to Friday night. And such a shame the Fulham supporters still insist on greeting every visiting substitution with a reply of "whoooooooooo?". It's not big, it's not clever...and it's certainly not funny. Please make it stop.