Five things we learned from Huddersfield (h)

Paul Kendrick reflects on five talking points from Wigan Athletic's 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Huddersfield...

1. Truly the season of goodwill! For the second time in four days, Latics played better than their opponents and deserved to pick up all three points on home soil but, after holding a half-time lead, came away with a draw. That makes it SIX games in a row where they've thrown away a lead, resulting in a whopping FIFTEEN dropped points...and TWENTY TWO over the course of the season. The difference would have seen Latics up in third spot in the table. Of course, it's a positive Latics are able to do the hard part and get themselves ahead in games. But their failure to hold on and translate that into points on the board is threatening their Championship status

2. Reverting to type. Paul Cook opted to stay with the 4-2-3-1 formation that worked so well against West Brom, and it was the right decision. While not quite matching the fluidity of Wednesday night, Latics looked at lot more at home than in recent matches where they're fielded two out and out strikers.

3. Possession is nine-tenths of the law. The stattos among you will have noticed Latics shaded the possession by 53-47 per cent. That hasn't happened since the opening day of the season, against another team relegated from the Premier League in Cardiff. Apart from both full-backs, the only players who featured in both games were Michael Jacobs, Lee Evans and Josh Windass. This suggests Latics keep the ball better when Evans - arguably the best passer of the ball in the side - is in the engine room. And the presence of Windass up front allows more of a structured, passing game, as opposed to the tendency to 'lump it long' when Kieffer Moore (or Joe Garner) is up top. It's not quite as simple as that, of course, but Latics do look a lot more fluid and easy on the eye when those two are involved.

4. The case for the defence. As recently as last week, Cedric Kipre would probably have been fourth in the pecking order if all the centre-backs were fit and available, while Kal Naismith wouldn't even have been listed. That they were selected ahead of Chey Dunkley - and more than justified Paul Cook's faith with excellent performances - shows how quickly things can change in football. Kipre, who let's not forget only turned 23 last week, is looking more confident and assured with every game, while Naismith looks like he's been playing there all his career. If 'football makes the decision', as Roberto Martinez used to say, then Dunkley - and Charlie Mulgrew, and Danny Fox - will have to fight hard to force their way back in.

5. Panic before the game! There was much consternation at 2pm when the team sheets were announced, with Latics seemingly without a homegrown player in their 18. Some fans were even worried about a points deduction - which is the last thing Latics need at the moment! But the club had merely invoked EFL rule 33.12 - which I'm sure we're all very familiar with - which states that if a club sells a player for a fee, who’s been with their academy for at least one year, who is currently registered with a club in the same division or higher, and under the age of 24, they are exempt. James Berry (just moved to Hull) and Bobby Duncan (now with Fiorentina) satisfy that rule, meaning Latics didn't break any rules.