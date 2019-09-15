Five things we learned from Hull City (a)

Paul Kendrick reflects on five talking points from Wigan Athletic's 2-2 draw at Hull City against the KCOM Stadium...

1 A star is born. If the rest of the Championship hadn't heard of Joe Gelhardt before this weekend, they certainly have now after the 17-year-old announced his arrival in under some style. Latics have done their best to keep the Young England star's progress under wraps, despite standing out at every age group he's played in. But now the secret is out - and the next step has to be nailing him down to a long-term contract. Because the vultures are already circling.

2 Who'd be a goalkeeper? David Marshall cut a lonely figure in the first half at the KCOM, being jeered by the Hull fans he left behind over the summer, and also by a section of the Latics support behind the goal after miscontrolling a backpass which almost resulted in an own goal. It's fair to say the Scotland No.1 hasn't set the world alight so far. But he showed his quality - and immense mental strength - to hang in there and keep his side in the game after the break with a string of brilliant saves.

3 Defence is the best form of attack. Before Gelhardt's introduction off the bench, Latics once again struggled to generate much creativity in the final third. But once again their defenders stepped up to the plate to provide a helping hand. After Danny Fox laid on Cedric Kipre's goal at QPR in their last away match, this time it was Charlie Mulgrew providing the set-piece which was finished off by Chey Dunkley. Valuable contributions, and very gratefully accepted at the moment. That said...

4 ...Latics continue to look shaky at the back. Once again, Latics pressed the self-destruct button, with both Hull goals coming in the 'avoidable' category. Paul Cook seems to have settled on Mulgrew and Dunkley as his first-choice pairing at centre-back, and the understanding is growing by the week. But there were again far too many crosses coming in from out wide, as shown by Hull's first goal, while the second goal stemmed from Latics losing position and being forced to concede a free-kick...which flew into the top corner.

5 Two unbeaten - or two without a win? Next weekend's visit of Charlton will help to gauge whether the draws against Hull and Barnsley were decent or not. Victory over the Addicks would make it an impressive five points from three games, and some of the pressure is off. But failure to beat the surprise package of the campaign and suddenly these draws are huge missed opportunities to pick up more points against struggling sides. A draw...and we move on to Fulham away...one of the toughest assignments of the season...