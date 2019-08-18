Five things we learned from Leeds United (h)

Paul Kendrick reflects on five talking points from Wigan Athletic's 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Leeds United...

1 Lightning sadly doesn't strike twice! There was a real sense of deja vu when Latics went down to 10 men inside the opening quarter against Leeds, before quickly falling behind to a goal from Patrick Bamford. Unfortunately, there was to be no repeat of the famous Good Friday win at Elland Road, despite Gavin Massey making his first league start since Easter weekend. Latics didn't want for effort or character, but this time Marcelo Bielsa's men didn't drop their guard and held on for three well-deserved points.

2 There's a huge difference between being 'up for it', and losing the plot completely. Joe Williams was brought in this summer to provide bite and tenacity alongside Sam Morsy in the engine room. But after an encouraging first start against Stoke in midweek, he got totally carried away on his full league debut. If his first yellow card was unnecessary, for a sly trip on the breaking Stuart Dallas, his second, for a crude lunge on Patrick Bamford, could have been a red in its own right. Paul Cook had no issue with the dismissal after the game, and says Williams must learn from it. Let's hope he does.

3 Great to see Sam Morsy back. If Joe Williams is looking for inspiration, he need look no further than his skipper, making his first appearance of the season after a hamstring injury. Morsy was needlessly red-carded just half an hour into his sixth game for Latics, at Millwall back in 2016. That remains the only dismissal of his Latics career (the red at Brentford last term was overturned on appeal). Morsy may collect more cards than Clintons, but they're all yellow. He knows where the line is, and adapts his game accordingly - without taking away any of his trademark style. If he can do it, so can Williams.

4 Kieffer Moore will give defenders a headache - and a few bruises - this season. If ploughing the lone furrow up top wasn't a thankless enough task against Leeds, doing it with one fewer team-mate to add support made it even worse. But the summer signing from Barnsley put himself about against a top Championship backline, without receiving anything in the way of protection by referee Andy Madley. Who, let's face it, didn't endear himself to many Wiganers inside the DW with a quite extraordinary display of officiating - and not in a good way.

5 Consistency is Paul Cook's middle name! Two home league games, two bookings for the Latics boss, who's never been afraid to offer a little constructive feedback to let the whistle-blower how he's getting on. "I'm certainly getting consistency in my own performances, aren't I?" joked Cook in his post-match press conference. But he'll end up sitting in the stand with the rest of us if he carries on...