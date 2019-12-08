Five things we learned from Luton Town (a)

Paul Kendrick reflects on five talking points from Wigan Athletic's 2-1 defeat at Luton Town...

1. Who saw that coming? Well pretty much everyone to be fair. Paul Cook again used the 'it can't rain forever' line in the post-match press conference, and it may as well have been a 'cut-and-paste' job from Stoke...and Swansea...and Derby...and Bristol City... It's long gone past the coincidence or 'bad luck' stage. This is an ingrained, mental problem the players have when it comes to the last 10 minutes of matches. They seem to get more and more tense, drop deeper and deeper, and are just sitting ducks for the inevitable. The famous Albert Einstein quote: 'The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result' has never been more appropriate.

2. The curse of the former player with point to prove strikes again. From the moment Callum McManaman appeared on the touchline with 20 minutes to go, ready to come on as Luton's final substitution, the script was written. A player who spent most of last season kicking his heels on the Latics bench - and sometimes just the stands - obviously had a massive point to prove to the Latics management, and it was no surprise to see him find the net with three minutes remaining. A true Latics legend from his FA Cup final heroics, it was nice to see him applaud the away end on his way off at the end, which was reciprocated by those who will always remember and look after their own.

3. Moore of a threat up top. Great to see Kieffer Moore grab his first goal in open play for Latics, and it could easily have been a hat-trick on another day. The big man has proved for Wales what an asset and a focal point he can be, and Dujon Sterling in particular was finding him with some great deliveries from the right - one of which led to the goal. His fledgling partnership with Joe Garner still looks to be two strikers individually doing their best, rather than an Ellington-Roberts combo in the making, but it's baby steps in the right direction. The next challenge is to get runners from behind to gamble more and offer more support to the front two.

4. Fair play to the travelling fans. Once again Latics can have no complaints from the volume of travelling support, with almost 700 making the trip despite the wretched away record, and the close proximity to Christmas. And it was pretty much total support from the away end, with no sign of the negativity heard in the closing stages of last weekend's defeat to Reading. Sure there were dissenting voices at full-time after the latest grabbing of defeat from the jaws of victory, but that's to be expected. They did all they could for the 90 minutes. One thing's for sure...those fans who continue to travel up and down the country to support their team deserve a lot more than they've been getting for the last 18 months.

5. Bring your boots on Wednesday. Paul Cook's job of turning things around is hard enough without his squad - and particularly the defence - being decimated by injury and suspension. With Charlie Mulgrew joining Danny Fox and goalkeeper David Marshall on the sidelines, and Chey Dunkley's late red card meaning a one-match ban, Cedric Kipre is now the only senior centre-back available for the midweek visit of Championship leaders West Brom. Kal Naismith would perhaps have been an option to cover, following his magnificent performance in the Good Friday win at Leeds after Kipre was sent off early on. But having been left out of the 18 at Luton, on the back of being singled out for abuse by a section of the Latics fanbase as he came on against Reading, is his head in the right place at the moment?