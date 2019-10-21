Five things we learned from Nottingham Forest (h)

Paul Kendrick reflects on five talking points from Wigan Athletic's 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the DW Stadium...

1 Joe Williams is shaping up to be the signing of the season! The former Everton man couldn't have got his Latics career off to a worse start, with two bookings inside the first 20 minutes of his league debut against Leeds in August. But credit to Paul Cook for bringing him straight back into the side for a second chance, and credit to Williams for grasping it with two hands. His performance against Nottingham Forest was outstanding, and he really stepped up in the absence of skipper Sam Morsy.

2 Or is it Charlie Mugrew? Latics' fine form can be traced back to the day Mulgrew made his league debut, against Barnsley on August 31. Since then, Latics - who had lost their previous five matches - have picked up 11 points from their seven matches played. At home it's been even better, with three wins and a draw from four matches - and not a single goal conceded. He also seems to have had a calming effect on goalkeeper David Marshall - his Scotland international team-mate, who is also in fine form.

3 Jamal Lowe is up and running! The versatile forward has endured a frustrating start to his Latics career since joining from Portsmouth over the summer. But having signed him for Pompey, Paul Cook clearly knows far more about him than us, and his faith never wavered...faith which was paid back with the winning goal against Forest. Lowe started and finished the move, dovetailing nicely with Gavin Massey for a strike that will hopefully be the catalyst for many more.

4 Kieffer Moore will have slept well on Sunday evening! Despite being out and about on international duty with Wales, the big man was preferred up front to Joe Garner - and what a shift he put in. Despite the service into him not always being the most accurate, he put himself about for 90-plus minutes, including a lung-busting chase downfield in the dying seconds to waste a few more seconds, before staggering off the field in stoppage-time for a well-earned break. Surely his first goal for Latics is also just around the corner.

5 The Latics fans remember - and respect - their own! And it was nice to see the magnificent ovation afforded to Ben Watson before the game - which was returned by the Forest skipper. During the match, he was an opponent who wouldn't have asked for, or expected, any quarter given. But before and after the game, he will always be the goal hero from the club's greatest day - and welcome back any time.