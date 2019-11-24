Five things we learned from Stoke City (a)

Paul Kendrick reflects on five talking points from Wigan Athletic's 2-1 defeat at Stoke City...



1. Same old, same old (a). Latics' tendency to concede late goals has long-since ceased to be anything resembling a joke. But it was the sickening sense of sheer inevitability that hurt most in the Potteries as the game entered stoppage-time. You just KNEW Stoke would score a winning goal at the death. Even Paul Cook himself knew. As the gaffer admitted after the game: 'It's what happens'. It's become a mental thing now. The players are almost scared of the latter stages of a game, because they know what's coming. We can all see it coming. But seemingly no-one is able to do anything about it.

2. Same old, same old (b). Just as annoying as the late goals is the wretched record on the road, which makes for increasingly abysmal reading with every passing game. Two points from nine away games this season, on the back of just 11 points accrued away from the DW in the whole of last season. A combined tally of 13 points from a possible 96 is just indefensible. It's putting more and more pressure on the home record, which has shown signs of cracking in recent weeks. What you definitely don't want next is a Tuesday night trip down to Millwall, who have picked up under new boss Gary Rowett...

3. Penny for Paul Cook's thoughts. Despite the current predicament, the Latics boss would be the last person to want or expect sympathy from anyone. But it was impossible not to feel for him as he entered the press room at the bet365 Stadium, with such a familiar look on his face and feeling in the pit of his stomach, knowing he could only repeat what he's been repeating for so long. For the most part, Latics gave as good as they got. And of course Cook didn't have a hand in the conceding of two more poor goals. But at the same time, it's his name above the door and, as he acknowledged to the media, he knows how the game works.

4. Commitment is not in doubt. One thing that can't be questioned is the commitment of the players, and their playing for the manager. To address one of the laziest cliches in the game, there is no suggestion at all Cook has 'lost the dressing room' - certainly not on the evidence of this backs-to-the-wall showing. The side dug in for the frequent spells of Stoke pressure, and put their bodies on the line - literally, in the case of Antonee Robinson, who threw himself into one block - for the shirt. The scenes at full-time - and the mini scuffle involving Joe Williams and James McClean - shows how much they care.

5. 4-4-2...what? A month after telling a fans forum he would never play 4-4-2, Paul Cook went all Mike Bassett in the closing stages at Stoke. And there were some promising signs of understanding between Joe Garner and Kieffer Moore. Both men run their blood to water for the cause, but have each suffered from feeding off scraps this season. The side continues to look devoid of creativity, which is obviously a major problem. Sam Morsy became the 10th Latics player to net this season, but only Chey Dunkley (5) has more than one goal - and they were all from set-pieces. After 17 games, that is a damning statistic. Is 4-4-2 a valid option going forward, or just a one-off? We shall see.