Five things we learned from Swansea City (h)

Paul Kendrick reflects on five talking points from Wigan Athletic's 2-1 defeat to Swansea City at the DW Stadium...

1 Football is a cruel, cruel game! Yes Latics had only themselves to blame for failing to convert more of the chances they created, and for switching off at the back for Swansea's goals. But for the vast majority of the 90 minutes, they didn't just match a side hoping to go top of the Championship, they outfought them and outplayed them. It's a cliche, and we're sick of saying it...but if Latics keep playing like this, they will start to pick up results - and climb the table - very soon.

2 Kieffer Moore finally has reward for his efforts! The big man was making his 13th appearance in a Latics shirt, and it was a lucky one as he finally broke his duck. The Wales international's performance levels have not been in doubt since his summer signing from Barnsley. But hopefully finally registering his first goal for Latics will give him the confidence and belief to become more prolific. His workrate certainly warrants it.

3 Chey Dunkley is a marked man! The big centre-back is Wigan's top scorer this season with five, and it was obvious Swansea were well clued up on the biggest threat to their goal. Every time Latics had a set-piece, Dunkley was literally manhandled as he tried to get to the ball. Thankfully referee Mr Bankes had the bottle to award an early penalty for holding - and it might easily have been more.

4 Dujon Sterling is growing into his role! The onl-loan Chelsea defender had huge boots to fill when he arrived over the summer, given the form of his club-mate Reece James here last season. After biding his time and waiting for his opportunity, Sterling is now in the side on merit. And the way he patrolled the right-hand side with confidence and application showed he could be the next success of the Stamford Bridge production line.

5 Joe Gelhardt's time is coming! The 17-year-old has been eased into the big time very slowly by Paul Cook, who is understandably reluctant to throw in the Young England star too soon. But with Latics on top and hammering on the door, Cook moved away from his usual substitution blueprint of Kal Naismith and threw on Gelhardt with 20 minutes to go. The change was warmly greeted by the home support, who were treated to an effervescent cameo from the forward, who definitely added an extra dimension.