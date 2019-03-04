Football family says farewell to World Cup winner Gordon Banks

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Stoke City’s ground to pay tribute to 1966 World Cup winner Gordon Banks ahead of his funeral today.

The former England goalkeeper died, aged 81, on February 12 and is to be laid to rest following a service at Stoke Minster this afternoon.

Stoke City fans, players and staff applaud as Gordon Banks' funeral cortege passes through the stadium

A five-car funeral cortege passed through Stoke’s stadium, stopping at the pitchside dugout for a few minutes, to sustained applause from the assembled crowd.

The various achievements of 1966 World Cup winner Banks – who also won the League Cup with Stoke and Leicester – were displayed on the big screen as a chant of “England’s number one” broke out.