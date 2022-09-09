Football 'has missed an opportunity to pay tribute to the Queen'

All Premier League and EFL matches this weekend have been cancelled as a mark of respect to the monarch, who died on Thursday aged 96.

However, many other sports - including rugby league, rugby union, cricket and golf - will be going ahead as scheduled.

The Latics fans were expecting to see their side face Blackburn at the DW this weekend

And the football fans' group has issued a statement to reflect on behalf of supporters up and down the country.

“We believe football is at its finest when bringing people together at times of huge national significance – be those moments of joy or moments of mourning," the statement read.

“Our view, which we shared with the football authorities, is that most supporters would have liked to go to games this weekend and pay their respect to the Queen alongside their fellow fans.

“Not everyone will agree, so there was no perfect decision for the football authorities, but many supporters will feel this was an opportunity missed for football to pay its own special tributes.

“As usual, the Football Supporters’ Association will be collating advice about supporters’ entitlements regarding expenses incurred relating to postponed games this weekend.”

Latics were due to face north-west neighbours Blackburn at the DW on Saturday.

As things stand, the trip to Huddersfield on Tuesday is still on.