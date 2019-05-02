Former Wigan Athletic ace Graeme Jones takes over at Luton Town

Former Wigan Athletic assistant Graeme Jones has been unveiled as Luton Town's new manager.

Jones will start at The Hatters, who have secured promotion to the Championship for next season, on Tuesday on a three-year contract.

The former Belgium assistant agreed terms with Luton back in February.

Town CEO Gary Sweet said: “We’re delighted to be the first club to secure the managerial services of Graeme Jones. Graeme is a very highly regarded coach and assistant amongst his peers and has caught our eye over the last few seasons as someone who is very hard working, very methodical and thorough in his approach, and a coach who sets his teams up in a manner Luton players and supporters will be accustomed to."

Jones enjoyed a 15-year playing career with the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Wigan Athletic, Southend United, Boston United and Bury, as well as St Johnstone, Clyde and Hamilton Academical.

At Wigan he scored 33 goals in the 1996-97 Division Three title-winning campaign earning him the league’s Golden Boot, before winning the Auto Windscreens Shield with victory over Millwall at Wembley in 1999.

He went on to become Roberto Martinez's assistant and worked as the Spaniard’s number two for 11 years, first winning League One at Swansea City and spending a season in the Championship, then for four seasons back at by-now Premier League Wigan, with whom he won the FA Cup against Manchester City in 2013.