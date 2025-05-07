Sanmi Odelusi in action for Latics during his short and unspectacular spell at the club

Former Wigan Athletic forward Sanmi Odelusi has been sentenced to seven years in jail after being found guilty of raping a woman while she was asleep.

The 32-year-old - who also represented for Bolton Wanderers, MK Dons, Coventry City, Rochdale, Blackpool, Colchester United, Cheltenham Town, FC Halifax Town and Hayes & Yeading during a relatively undistinguished playing career - hung up his boots in 2020.

In November of the following year, he attacked the 27-year-old - who cannot be named for legal reasons - during her visit to London from the USA along with two female friends.

He was invited back to their Airbnb after a night out and had consensual sex with one.

After being asked to stop, he did so - but went into the victim's room where the rape took place.

Following a trial, a jury convicted Odelusi by a ten-to-two majority.

Odelusi had denied the charges, maintaining the victim was awake and had given consent.

"A sleeping person cannot give consent," said Charles Evans, for the prosecution, as reported by The Sun. "It is that simple. It is not the Crown’s case that the complainant was too intoxicated to consent, but it is the Crown’s case that her intoxication certainly contributed to the circumstances whereby the defendant was able to rape the sleeping complainant."

In a statement read to the court for Odelusi, he said: “I want to begin by expressing my sincere and heartfelt remorse to all those who have been affected. Today, I stand at a crossroads as my name, once a source of pride, has been tarnished.”

Odelusi joined Latics from Bolton in the summer of 2015 following relegation to League One.

After making only five appearances, three of which were as a substitute - and following loan spells at Rochdale and Blackpool - he moved on to Colchester in 2017.

His LinkedIn page describes him as an ‘ex-professional footballer. Now working as a consultant’. It continues: “I represent players that are motivated to reach their full potential. With my previous experiences I use those to help guide them. Every day we are being judged I make sure all my players live by this.”