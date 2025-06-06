Leam Richardson is favourite for the managerial vacancy at Notts County

Former Wigan Athletic chief Leam Richardson is the odds-on favourite for the managerial vacancy at League Two outfit Notts County.

The 45-year-old - who led Latics to the League One title in 2021/22, after steering the club to the greatest of Great Escapes during administration the season before - has been out of the game since parting company with Rotherham United just over 12 months ago.

In his first job since being sacked as Latics boss in November 2022, the Millers won only two of his 24 matches in charge, and were relegated back to League One – along with his previous club – at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, Richardson could be about to return to the game to succeed Stuart Maynard, who was sacked shortly after Notts County crashed out of the play-offs at the hands-of Wimbledon, who went on to win promotion at Wembley by beating Walsall.

Richardson is currently rated 2/5 for the job, ahead of Joao Alves (2/1), Brian Priske (3/1), Ian Evatt (5/1), Adam Hinshelwood (10/1), Luke Williams (10/1) and Des Buckingham (12/1).

If Richardson were to get the job, it would see him go head-to-head in the technical area next season with Paul Cook, whose Chesterfield side were also beaten in the play-off semi-finals.

Intriguingly, Cook is also rated as a 33/1 shot for the Notts County gig, with Shaun Maloney – who was sacked as Wigan boss three months ago – at 40/1 alongside former Latics and Everton defender Leighton Baines.