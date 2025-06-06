Former Wigan Athletic boss is odds-on favourite for Notts County manager gig

By Paul Kendrick
Published 6th Jun 2025, 12:25 BST
Leam Richardson is favourite for the managerial vacancy at Notts CountyLeam Richardson is favourite for the managerial vacancy at Notts County
Leam Richardson is favourite for the managerial vacancy at Notts County
Former Wigan Athletic chief Leam Richardson is the odds-on favourite for the managerial vacancy at League Two outfit Notts County.

The 45-year-old - who led Latics to the League One title in 2021/22, after steering the club to the greatest of Great Escapes during administration the season before - has been out of the game since parting company with Rotherham United just over 12 months ago.

Read More
Wigan Athletic starlet explains 'completely different' step up

In his first job since being sacked as Latics boss in November 2022, the Millers won only two of his 24 matches in charge, and were relegated back to League One – along with his previous club – at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Richardson could be about to return to the game to succeed Stuart Maynard, who was sacked shortly after Notts County crashed out of the play-offs at the hands-of Wimbledon, who went on to win promotion at Wembley by beating Walsall.

Richardson is currently rated 2/5 for the job, ahead of Joao Alves (2/1), Brian Priske (3/1), Ian Evatt (5/1), Adam Hinshelwood (10/1), Luke Williams (10/1) and Des Buckingham (12/1).

If Richardson were to get the job, it would see him go head-to-head in the technical area next season with Paul Cook, whose Chesterfield side were also beaten in the play-off semi-finals.

Intriguingly, Cook is also rated as a 33/1 shot for the Notts County gig, with Shaun Maloney – who was sacked as Wigan boss three months ago – at 40/1 alongside former Latics and Everton defender Leighton Baines.

Related topics:Leam RichardsonNotts CountyLeague TwoLeague OneRotherham United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice