Former Wigan Athletic skipper and manager leaves Thistle

Partick Thistle have sacked manager Gary Caldwell after less than 12 months in charge.

Caldwell took over on October 15 last year and steered Thistle to safety on the final day of last season.

But they currently sit ninth in the Ladbrokes Championship with two points from five matches.

A club statement read: "The board of Partick Thistle Football Club has today informed both manager Gary Caldwell and assistant manager Brian Kerr that their contracts have been terminated with immediate effect.

"While this decision is regrettable, it was the unanimous view of the board that immediate change was required following a sustained run of poor performances and results.

"Chief executive Gerry Britton, Academy director Scott Allison and first team player Kenny Miller will take charge of the squad and team for this Saturday’s Ladbrokes Championship home match against Dunfermline Athletic."

Partick Thistle chairman David Beattie said: “This is not an outcome anyone wanted. However, we believe this decision is in the best interests of the club, and that we could wait no longer to make a change.

“On behalf of the board, I’d like to thank both Gary and Brian for all their efforts for Partick Thistle Football Club and wish them both every success in their future careers.

“Gerry, Scott and Kenny will take care of team matters for the weekend while the board begins the process of recruiting the club’s next first-team manager.”