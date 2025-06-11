Former Wigan Athletic star 'facing 13-year jail term' after latest court hearing

By Paul Kendrick
Published 11th Jun 2025, 18:28 BST
Ronnie Stam in action for Latics against Sunderland in September 2010Ronnie Stam in action for Latics against Sunderland in September 2010
Former Wigan Athletic star Ronnie Stam is reportedly facing a jail term of up to 13 years after being accused of smuggling more than two tonnes of cocaine.

The 40-year-old spent three years with Latics between 2010 and 2013, missing the FA Cup final only through injury.

But his life quickly went off the rails after hanging up his boots due to persistent injuries eight years ago.

During a previous court appearance at the end of last year, a prosecutor labelled Stam 'a major player in the drugs world."

Having spent the last several months in custody - due to being a flight risk - Stam has been back in court this week to plead his case.

As well as a prison sentence, Stam could also be fined up to £1.5million if found guilty of trafficking the drugs, which had a street value of £48million.

He appeared in a Ditch court with his brother Rudi, 43, with the duo accused of transporting the drug into Holland from South America.

It's been a remarkable fall from grace for a player who won the Dutch Eredivisie title with FC Twente under Steve McClaren in 2010.

That led to his move to England, and he scored his first goal for Latics in a 1-1 draw at Bolton in January 2011.

He joined Belgian side Standard Liege in 2013 on a free transfer, and ended his career in his homeland with Breda, his first club.

Stam was called up by the full Holland side in the summer of 2010, but had to pull out through injury.

The trial continues.

