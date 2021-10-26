Former Wigan Athletic star to make Carabao Cup quarter final draw live on Soccer AM

Jimmy Bullard with Soccer AM presenter John Fendley

Bullard, 43, will make the draw along with Ashes to Ashes and Line of Duty actor Daniel Mays – a Leyton Orient fan – from 10.30am.

The former midfielder three and a half years at Latics and helped the club make history by winning promotion to the Premier League in 2005.

He played in the League Cup final for Wigan two years later, when they lost 4-0 to Manchester United.

Bullard said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be making the draw, it’s a real honour.

“One the proudest moments in my career was playing in the League Cup final in 2006 with Wigan Athletic.