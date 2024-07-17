Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Striker Joe Rodwell-Grant has joined Warrington Town following his release from Wigan Athletic.

The 21-year-old, who came through the ranks at Preston, left Wigan at the end of last season, and has quickly got fixed up with the Yellows.

“We’ve been after Joe for a while now," said Town manager Mark Beesley said. "We tried to sign him a couple of times when he was at Wigan, and so it’s third time lucky!

Joe Rodwell-Grant during his time with Latics

“He’s done really well in the games, he’s looked sharp and fit and that’s the key to it, giving him a platform to perform.”

Rodwell-Grant spent two years with the Latics Under-21s, including a spell away on loan at FC United of Manchester.

He said: “It’s a good club and Bees has been on to me to come in for a while. It’s been good coming in the first few games and getting a goal and making myself at home, and hopefully that’s the start of something new.

“What any striker wants is to score goals, and that’s the aim for me personally and for the team.

“I’m glad Warrington have given me the chance to prove myself.

"I’ll give everything I’ve got and I’m sure the team will too. I’m buzzing to be here.”

Also released at the end of last season were Luke Brennan, Abdi Sharif, Youssef Chentouf, Dylan Dwyer, Kieran Lloyd, Max McMillan and Matt Wonnacott.

Lloyd appeared against Latics last weekend for Accrington Stanley , for whom he has been playing as a trialist.