Former Wigan Athletic striker suffers more racist abuse

Kick It Out has offered its support to Ivan Toney after the former Wigan Athletic striker was once again the target of racism on social media.

After scoring twice in Peterborough's 3-2 win at Portsmouth on Tuesday, Toney tweeted an image of a message he had received consisting of emojis of bananas and monkeys.

Peterborough subsequently said on their official Twitter feed: "We are aware of a message that has been sent to one of our players on social media of a racist nature this evening.

"The content of that message is wholly unacceptable and we will be reporting it to the football authorities, social networks and the police."

After retweeting the club's message on Wednesday, anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out said: "Yet again, more racist abuse on social media.

"We fully support @theposhofficial's condemnation of this behaviour. As always, we are here for support and guidance for both club and player."

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony earlier retweeted Toney's post and wrote "racist scumbag."

Toney spent the first half of last season on loan with Latics, during which he was the victim of racist abuse on Twitter.

Calvin White, 25, of Hollycarrside Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment and was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 120 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £170 costs.

At the time, Kick It Out acknowledged: “We applaud Wigan Athletic for notifying both Twitter and the police.

"Discriminatory abuse is no less unacceptable when it is carried out on social media, and this shows that however and wherever this occurs there is no hiding place.

“However, it also proves that there is still a lot of work to be done in and around the game to tackle discrimination and educate offenders.”