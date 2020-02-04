Forward looking for 'fresh start' away from Wigan Athletic

Josh Windass is hoping to kickstart his career away from Wigan Athletic at Sheffield Wednesday - after admitting to making 'a few bad decisions in recent times'.

The 26-year-old completed a loan move to Hillsborough for the rest of the season just before last Friday's transfer deadline.

And he says he's looking forward to a 'fresh start' with the Owls.

"I have made a few bad decisions in recent times," he said. "But to come in here is a fresh start for me with a good squad of players and a good manager.

"It's a massive football club. The stadium and facilities are brilliant.

"They have got a good squad of players, and importantly a good manager as well, so I am looking forward to coming and working under him.”

The Owls remain hopeful of a play-off push, despite a recent dip including a 2-1 defeat at the DW last week.

And Windass is hoping he can inspire a sprint down the home straight.

"I am a positive thinking player," he told the club's official website.

"I like to run in behind, get on the ball and do my best for the team.

"The squad are doing well at the moment and are close to the play-offs.

"Hopefully I can come in and help push the team into the play-offs