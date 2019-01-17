Free agent Guiseppe Rossi on being back in Man Utd family

Giuseppe Rossi is back with the Manchester United family and looking to make up for lost time as the free agent steps up his search for a new club.

Raised in the United States and reared in United’s academy, the Italy international is back in the North West sharpening his finishing and fitness after a period punctuated by injury problems.

Rossi came through the club’s youth system and became one of the continent’s brightest strikers, leaving Old Trafford for Villarreal in 2007 before a string of serious knee injuries threw things off kilter – setbacks that have failed to dim his hunger and positivity.

A free agent since leaving Genoa in the summer, the 31-year-old last week hotfooted it from his New Jersey base to Carrington as soon as the invitation came in from former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to train with United’s first team and aid his search for a new home.

“This just shows you how much of a family Manchester United is,” Rossi said. “They have always taken care of their players.

“It’s a real privilege to have this opportunity and be given this opportunity. It feels really good.

“When I heard about this it just brought so much joy.

“It’s great to be playing with these exceptional players that I’ve been training with. It’s helping me stay fit and stay sharp because if you’re not sharp they’ll definitely be on you.

“I make sure that I’m doing the best I can to better myself but also to help the team do the right things in training.”

Rossi said he felt like a giddy teenager again when strolling back into Carrington, but this is not just a walk down memory lane.

This is a chance to prove himself at a crucial stage of his career.

“I just love this game,” said Rossi, who is fit and free from the cloud of a potential doping ban.

“I sacrificed so much in these years, I’ve had many highs, I’ve had a few lows with these injuries that have taken a lot away from me but I never stopped.

“I always want to keep trying to achieve, keep trying to achieve, keep trying to get better and I just love this game so much that nothing’s ever going to take me away from it.

“It’s a part of me and I want to keep fighting and keep doing what I have to do in order to be where I want to be.”