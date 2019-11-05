From Wembley to Westminster for Wigan Athletic old -boy?

Former Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Derek Stillie has his sights set on the Houses of Parliament, according to reports.

It's believed the 45-year-old Scot, who played for Latics between 1999-2002, will contest the Central Ayrshire constituency for the Conservatives.

The Sun newspaper are reporting he has been chosen by the part - although it's yet to be formally announced - and former Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson has already tweeted her support.

"As a @officialdafc (Dunfermline Athletic) fan, I am absolutely DELIGHTED that Derek Stillie has signed on as a candidate for @ScotTories at #GE2019. #SafePairofHands #TeamTory."

Stillie started his career with Aberdeen before joining Latics, for whom he made 60 appearances in three seasons.

He was mostly back-up to Roy Carroll, although he played in the 1999-200 play-off final defeat to Gillingham at Wembley.

Stillie then moved on to Dunfermline and Dundee United before finishing his career at Gillingham.

He retired in 2008 in order to become a lawyer.

Stillie made 14 appearances for the Scotland Under-21 side.